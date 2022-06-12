हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Weather update: Heatwave continues to broil Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Monday

Delhi Weather update: The national capital is likely to witness respite from soaring temperatures by the coming weekend, the IMD said. 

File Photo

New Delhi: As soaring temperatures continue to broil Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 12) issued a yellow alert warning of a heatwave in parts of the national capital on Monday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 46.7 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex automatic weather station near the Akshardham temple, while mercury settled in Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura, and Ridge stations at 46.4 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's base station, Safdarjung Observatory, witnessed a temperature below 44 degrees Celsius, settling at 43.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. 

Respite from the heatwave and scorching temperatures is expected in Delhi from June 15-16. The weather department has forecast thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall in the coming weekend in Delhi, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory dipping to 38 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Delhi Monsoon update

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, Delhi is likely to welcome monsoon on June 27. 

Heatwave warning for 4 states

The IMD warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, while mercury is likely to fall thereafter. 

Rainfall alert 

Heavy showers are expected to continue to lash Northeast India. “An intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during the next 2 days and the current spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days,” ANI cited IMD. 

According to the IMD's forecast on Saturday, the further advancement of monsoon is expected in some regions of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, some areas of Marathwada, some more parts of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Bay of Bengal, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 2-3 days. 

(With agency inputs)

