Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Several States, Check Here

Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest weather bulletin.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India for the next 3-4 days.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said that in Northwest India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Northwest India: Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh till August 25.

Central India: According to IMD, light to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the region during the next 3 days.

East India: Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days; Gangetic West Bengal during August 23; Odisha till August 25, and Jharkhand during August 23-24. The weather agency has also predicted rainfall over Bihar till August 26. 

Northeast India: Light to widespread rainfall and lightning is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. A very heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26.

The forecast also indicates no significant weather events in the rest of the country over the next five days.

