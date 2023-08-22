Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Several States, Check Here
Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest weather bulletin.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India for the next 3-4 days.
In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said that in Northwest India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Weather forecast
Northwest India: Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh till August 25.
Red Alert: #Uttarakhand is anticipated to experience isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall, including Extremely heavy downpours (over 204.4 mm), on 23rd and 24th August. Stay safe!
#RedAlert #WeatherAlert #RainForecast #staysafe @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/Pnnv4qbkox— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2023
Orange Alert: #EastUttarPradesh is expected to witness isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 22nd-24th August. Stay informed!#OrangeAlert #RainWarning #WeatherUpdate #staysafe@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/vWH2BQ3N53 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2023
Central India: According to IMD, light to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the region during the next 3 days.
East India: Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days; Gangetic West Bengal during August 23; Odisha till August 25, and Jharkhand during August 23-24. The weather agency has also predicted rainfall over Bihar till August 26.
Northeast India: Light to widespread rainfall and lightning is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. A very heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26.
Orange Alert: #ArunachalPradesh is expected to witness isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 22nd-26th August. Stay informed! #OrangeAlert #RainWarning #WeatherUpdate #staysafe @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/VpGjJqPuyi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2023
The forecast also indicates no significant weather events in the rest of the country over the next five days.
