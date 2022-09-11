Weather Update: IMD issues alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states - Check forecast here

New Delhi: A well-marked low-pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts. A heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the next three days.

IMD issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Sunday at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Odisha. “Heavy/Very heavy rainfall spell likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra during next 5 days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh during next 3 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several states along the west coast of India, southern and eastern parts of the country are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming few days.

Southern states of the country are expected to receive heavy showers till September 13. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana on September 11. Heavy rainfall is predicted over the eastern and western states of the country during the next few days. The Met Office also said several northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, are also expected to receive heavy showers till September 13.

The weather department said several northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, are also expected to receive heavy showers till September 13. As per IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till Tuesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is forecasted over Uttarakhand till September 14 and over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, parts of the national capital also received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, and according to IMD, the national capital is likely to receive light rainfall over the next five days.