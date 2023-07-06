Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat, Check Forecast For All States Here

New Delhi: The Monsoon season is in full swing in the country and intense rainfall is likely to continue for several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The met department has predicted heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Gujarat, and most places in southern India.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga

According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Belagavi, Dharwad districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. However, only light rain is possible over the capital city of Bengaluru during the next two days.



Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall In Coimbatore, Predicts Met Department

The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai predicted heavy rainfall over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu during the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area, stated the Met department.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra, Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa during the next 24 hours. Very heavy falls are also likely over Madhya Maharashtra during the next till from July 6 to July 9.

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains In Gujarat

The met department has issued an extremely heavy rain alert for the western state of Gujarat. According to the IMD, GUjarat is very likely to witness extemely heavy downpour on July 7 and July 8. Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers very likely at a few places in all the districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli during the next 5 days, said IMD.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Bihar, Odisha

The Met Department on Thursday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Bihar, Odisha Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur are also very likely to witness heavy falls in the next 2 days, the intensity of rains is expected to be decreased thereafter.

Rajasthan Weather Update: Met Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner

Heavy rainfall is likely at Isolated places over Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Nagaur, and Jhalawar during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms with lightning are predicted at isolated places over Jaipur, Ajmer, and Alwar.