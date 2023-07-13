Weather Update: IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In 10 States, Issues Yellow Alert For Maharashtra

New Delhi: Monsoon is in full swing in entire India and the Northern part of the country is witnessing havoc created by continuous intense rain spell. The water level of River Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark and is over 208 meters, breaking the 45 years of record.

IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi For Next 5 Days

However, the hardships of the people in the national capital are not ending any time soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted downpours during the next 5 days. The Met Department has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.



Rainfall To Continue In Gujarat, IMD Issues Severe Weather Warning For Maharashtra

The state of Gujarat is witnessing a flood-like situation and no respite from rainfall is likely in the coming days as IMD has predicted downpours in several districts of the state for the next 5 days. According to IMD, light to moderate rain with thundershowers is very likely at isolated places in the districts of the North Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, and Panchmahal.

Meanwhile, the met department has issued a severe weather warning for Maharashtra and several districts in the state are on yellow alert. Mumbai and Thane districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall till July 16, while heavy falls are likely at isolated places over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and other districts during the next 5 days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka, Kerala

The met department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala on July 13 and July 14. The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Coastal Karnataka and over the Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts of South Interior Karnataka. However, one or two light rain spells are likely over Bengaluru. The met department has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.