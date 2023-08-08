Western Australia Announces 'EverNow' Event To Boost Tourism And Jobs

Western Australian government has announced the launch of 'EverNow' event to bolster the State's events calendar and support jobs and the local economy. The new homegrown event called 'EverNow' is a free festival to celebrate Western Australia's unique nature and indigenous culture and will run from 4-9 October. The event includes three key elements - Song Circle, Fire Gardens and Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak.

The event known as 'EverNow' has been developed by Perth Festival and will be held across a number of iconic locations to celebrate Western Australia's Indigenous culture and heritage. Kings Park will be home to the bold reimagining of Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak which attracted 300,000 people when it opened the Perth Festival in 2017 and 2019. Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak will transform Kings Park with a display of light, sound and projections - telling the stories of Noongar culture and the beauty and biodiversity of Australia's SouthWest. The Supreme Court Gardens will play host to Song Circle, a live performance and celebration of Noongar song and dance set in a future-focused immersive wonderland.

The doors to Government House Gardens will also be opened to the public as it is transformed into Fire Gardens, a dreamscape of leaping flames, shadow and wonder. The event will be free to attend but will require a ticket to gain entry. EverNow event will run for an initial two years, with the intention for the event to become an annual staple on the State's major events calendar.



"This brand new homegrown event will put Western Australia on the map, not only nationally, but internationally, as EverNow grows year on year. The festival program has been carefully crafted to engage the senses and celebrate our State's rich Aboriginal culture and breathtaking nature while attracting visitors from far and wide. Events such as EverNow contribute significant jobs for local workers and boost the State's economy while supporting a range of Western Australian businesses," said Premier Roger Cook.

The event also aims at boosting tourism. "We want to make sure there is a reason to visit Western Australia every month and every season and that means building a strong calendar of events that offer something for everyone. EverNow will add a new dimension to our major events calendar, showcasing the unique attributes of our State and celebrating our rich Indigenous culture and heritage," said Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti.

WA's Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman said that the new homegrown event will create an opportunity for arts and cultural works to be developed, that draw visitors to experience the transcendent beauty of the country.

(Consumer Connect Initiative)