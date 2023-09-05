trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658212
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

What If INDIA Alliance Changes Its Name To BHARAT?: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal argued that Bharat is a thousand-year-old country, and the BJP's proposed name change is solely due to their concerns about the opposition-led INDIA alliance and the hope of gaining a few extra votes.

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What If INDIA Alliance Changes Its Name To BHARAT?: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked BJP over the proposed name change from India to Bharat, saying that the saffron party is fearful of INDIA alliance and thus attempting to change the country's name from India to Bharat.

"I am asking, if we change the name of our alliance from INDIA to Bharat, what will they do? They will change the name of country to BJP?" Kejriwal said.


Kejriwal argued that Bharat is a thousand-year-old country, and the BJP's proposed name change is solely due to their concerns about the opposition-led INDIA alliance and the hope of gaining a few extra votes.

"This is a betrayal to the country. They have also introduced a one nation one election proposal solely because of the INDIA alliance. I tell you, they do not want to face the public every six months hence they advocate one nation one election. If the concept is accepted, I assure you they will sell cylinders for Rs 5000," Kejriwal said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train