The organizational election of the Congress has started and at present the discussion is about who will be the new president of the party. Sonia Gandhi is aged now and also suffers from health problems. In such a situation, Congress will get a new president, it is expected. But till now no decision has been taken on who will be nominated for the post of president. Meanwhile, a meeting has been called by the Congress on August 28. The schedule for the election of the new Congress President will be decided in this meeting.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has given this information. He said that a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee has been called on August 28 at 3:30 pm. In this, the dates for the election of the Congress President will be discussed and approved. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting. Let us tell you that there is a situation of confusion in the Congress party regarding the president. Rahul Gandhi has not expressed interest in contesting the election of the President. Apart from this, no other leader has expressed such desire. No name has been proposed by the leaders other than Rahul Gandhi.

In such a situation, the discussion is also intensified that who will be the new president of Congress. In some media reports, things have also been said to field Ashok Gehlot for the post of president. However, Ashok Gehlot himself has rejected these discussions. Ashok Gehlot said in Gujarat that he is also hearing from the media that he can be fielded for the post of president. He said that he is following the responsibility given by the party.