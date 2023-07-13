Who Is Indira Santra? Chemical Engineer Who Left Prestigious Job To Contest Bengal Panchayat Polls On BJP Ticket; An ISRO Scientist Inspired Her To Pursue Politics

The result of the West Bengal panchayat polls has been released. The TMC has swept the violence-marred polls while the BJP has made significant inroads in the state. While the BJP increased its tally significantly in the polls, one thing that stood out was that the party fielded well-educated candidates at many seats. One of those candidates is Indira Santra.

Who Is Indira Santra?

Indira Santra is the winning BJP candidate from a Panchayat constituency in Singur. She was born on February 7, 1989, in Telipukur village of Singur. Her father's name is Balai Chandra Santra and he is a farmer. She is a chemical engineer by profession but left her job to contest the high-profile rural polls challenging the might of TMC and even winning the seat for the BJP. "BJP’s Indira Santra, who won a Panchayat constituency in Singur, defeating the TMC, is a former employee of Oxytona, a company based out of Bangalore. Three months ago, she left for her home town, to contest election. She is a B. Tech in Chemical Engineering," said the BJP in a tweet.



Indira Santra's Education

Indira Santra graduated with B.Sc in Chemistry from Bijoy Krishna Girls College of Howrah and then did B.Tech in Chemical Technology (Specialisation in Petrochemicals and Petroleum Refinery Engineering) from University College Of Science Technology and Agriculture, University Of Calcutta.

Indira Santra's Professional Journey

Indira Santra started her career as Graduate Engineering Trainee with a Gujarat-based company and then worked as Quality Control Executive with Haldirams, Technical Executive with Bionaturala, Laboratory Incharge with Akshar Exim before joining Oxytona as Deputy Manager. She also worked with Metcon Water Systems as Proposal Engineer. She left her job three months ago to contest the panchayat polls.

Inspiration Behind Joining Politics, ISRO Connection

Talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, India Santra shared that when she was forced to go out of Bengal in search of jobs as her state lacks industries and opportunities. "During my first job in Gujarat, I was impressed with the work done there by the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wanted such development in my state. Seeing the development, I became a BJP supporter," she shared.

However, while Santra continued with her job, she never thought of joining politics. However, it was her conversations with her former boss as well as an ISRO scientist that inspired her to take the plunge into politics. "During one of my conversations with Oxytona chief Manoj Nair, he suggested that educated youth should pursue a career in politics to bring a better change in society. Also, once I met a senior ISRO scientist who hails from Bengal. He also encouraged me to pursue constructive politics. Since then, it was there in my heart. When during the panchayat elections, I heard that the BJP was looking for a good candidate, I proposed my name," she told Zee Media.

Plan For Her Ward

Indira Santra rued the lack of development in her village. She was also upset about electoral malpractices carried out allegedly by the Trinamool Congress workers. She accused the State Election Commission of being hand in gloves with the TMC government. "There are many people in the village who have no proper house. I will help them get a good house under PM Awas Yojana. Then there are many elderly who are yet to get old age or widow pension, I will get this done as well. Many houses lack drinking water facilities. These are some of the first priorities. But I am afraid whether the TMC winners in Panchayat Samiti will let me work or not as I am the only winning BJP candidate here," said Santra.

Indira Santra shared that while she may face hurdles, she is committed to working for the people of her village to help them get basic amenities.