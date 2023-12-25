Who Is The Ultimate Authority Of An IAS Officer? This Post Is Attained After 37 Years Of Service

New Delhi: Candidates who crack the UPSC civil service exam are selected for important posts like IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service) and IFS (Indian Foreign Service) according to their rank. The responsibility of maintaining law and order and reaching out to the people with the new schemes of the government lies in the hands of those who are posted on this post. After becoming an IAS, one has to handle many big responsibilities. With every promotion of an IAS officer, their position and salary also increase.

After cracking the UPSC, candidates are given training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). After that, they are allotted cadre and service. After posting on the post of IAS officer, one has to work for 3 months in any ministry under the central government. After this, the first posting is received on the post of SDM or Assistant Commissioner, where one has to serve for about 4 years.

Biggest Post For An IAS Officer

The biggest post of an IAS officer is Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary and Cabinet Secretary of India. This post can also be called the boss of IAS officers. After being selected for this post, one gets retirement after two years of service. According to the information, an IAS officer gets appointed to this post after 37 years of service in his career.

Salary Of An IAS Officer

An IAS officer is appointed as SDM, ASP or Assistant Commissioner. They are given a basic salary of Rs 56,100 on the basis of level 10 along with other allowances. The officers who are selected for the biggest post of Cabinet Secretary of India get a basic salary of Rs 2,50,000.