Why Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Is Going To Be Game Changer For India | 10 Points
A 402 km-long section between of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. It passes through several districts in Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate a 402 km-long section between new Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). This section, which cost Rs 10,903 crores, is part of the Delhi-Howrah rail route and passes through several districts in Uttar Pradesh. India is building a network of dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) to improve the efficiency and speed of freight transportation across the country. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) is one of the two DFCs being constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a public-sector unit under the Ministry of Railways. The EDFC will run from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal, passing through six states and covering a distance of 1,839 km.
Here Are 10 Points Explaining The Ambitious EDFC Project:
- The 402 km-long section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has 12 stations, six of which are junctions and six are crossings. Near New Kanpur Junction, a multimodal logistics park will be developed, which will offer better cargo services and create more jobs in the area.
- The freight trains on this corridor can run at up to 100 km/h, which means faster and cheaper delivery of coal and other essential goods like iron and steel. This also reduces the congestion on the Delhi-Howrah main line and allows more passenger trains to run on it.
- This project has enhanced the movement of goods in the region and stimulated the economy and trade. It has also opened up new opportunities for the young people in various sectors such as agriculture, food processing, MSMEs, and handicrafts.
- The EDFC will connect the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal to the power plants in northern India, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective supply of coal for electricity generation. The EDFC will also facilitate the transportation of other essential goods, such as iron and steel, cement, food grains, fertilizers, and petroleum products
- The EDFC will have a mix of single and double tracks, depending on the availability of land and traffic demand. The section from Ludhiana to Khurja (365 km) will be single track electrified, while the section from Khurja to Dankuni (1,474 km) will be double track electrified. The EDFC will also have a 46 km branch line connecting Khurja with Dadri, where it will join the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC)
- The EDFC will have 21 stations along its route, including six junction stations and six crossing stations. The junction stations will allow the trains to switch between the EDFC and the existing railway network, while the crossing stations will enable the trains to cross from one track to another. The stations will also have facilities for loading, unloading, and maintenance of the trains
- The EDFC will have a design speed of 100 km/h for freight trains, which is twice the current average speed of 50 km/h. The EDFC will also have a higher axle load of 25 tonnes, compared to the current 22.9 tonnes, allowing the trains to carry more load per wagon.
- The EDFC will also have longer trains of up to 1.5 km, compared to the current 700 m, increasing the carrying capacity of the trains.
- The EDFC will have a dedicated freight operations information system (FOIS), which will provide real-time information on the movement, location, and status of the trains and wagons. The FOIS will also enable online booking, tracking, and billing of freight services. The FOIS will be integrated with the existing railway systems, such as the passenger reservation system (PRS) and the freight maintenance management system (FMMS).
- The EDFC will have a multimodal logistics park near Kanpur, which will provide efficient cargo handling and transportation facilities. The logistics park will have a container terminal, a bulk terminal, a warehousing complex, and a truck terminal. The logistics park will also have a rail link with the EDFC and a road link with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).
