Wild Tiger MDT-23 recovering well, treatment continues at Mysore zoo

Chennai: Almost four days into captivity and treatment at the Mysore Zoo Rescue Centre, adult male tiger MDT-23 of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is showing considerable improvement in overall health. Quoting vets from the Zoo, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Shekhar Kumar Niraj elaborated on the various health parameters and observations that indicate positive signs.

It is significant to note that MDT-23, which was captured from the wild on October 15th, was injured and said to be starving when it was tranquilized, caged for transport and medical care.

“Antibiotics have been started and seem to be working well as the front leg swelling is coming down. He Blood hemoglobin level is improving and has gone past 9 for the first time. Serum levels show mild liver inflammation” Dr. Niraj said.

He added that the injections were being administered via blow darts or elongated jab sticks, instead of confining the tiger in a tiny squeeze cage or by sedating it.

Over the last couple of days, the caged predator has been fed chicken and beef meat and copious amounts of water, which it has consumed very well.

The tiger had been comfortably consuming up to 6kgs of beef and also eating the bones that are being offered, while refusing the bones on some occasions. It is also said to have passed normal-appearing fecal matter.

While the tiger is largely said to have been calm, it occasionally turns aggressive on seeing a doctor in the enclosure. By attempting to bite open an iron grill mesh, the tiger broke one of his Canines, which has been recorded and preserved.

On Wednesday (October 20), the caged predator is expected to be moved to a large open space that is surrounded with trees and a green fence. In case of captured wild animals, stress of capture and confinement causes dullness and discomfort.

According to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, MDT-23 had been preying on livestock and had killed humans in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and adjoining areas, since July this year.

This predator is also said to have killed an individual on September 24th, following which efforts were underway to track, tranquilize and capture it. Earlier this month, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu had issued a ‘Hunting Order’ in adherence to Section 11(1)(a) of India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The successful capture of the wild tiger on Friday and the 3-weeklong effort that led to it, was hailed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister.

He said this capture operation was significant, given how the three prior attempts in the same region led to the killing of the tiger.

The Minister added that the 13-year-old tiger, a full-grown male, had sustained multiple injuries during territorial fights with younger tigers.

Chief Wildlife Warden, Dr. Shekhar Kumar Niraj said that the tiger had been darted only once with a tranquilizer and that the attempts to do so on Thursday night were unsuccessful.

