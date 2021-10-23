हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

With eye on women votes, Priyanka Gandhi interacts with female farmers in UP’s Barabanki

 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the purpose of her visit, said, "I want to understand their (women farmers`) working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them." 

With eye on women votes, Priyanka Gandhi interacts with female farmers in UP’s Barabanki
Pic Courtesy: ANI (screengrab)

Barabanki: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday interacted with women farmers at an agricultural farm in Uttar Pradesh`s Barabanki, from where she would flag-off the `Pratigya Yatra’ today. 

Speaking on the purpose of her visit, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I want to understand their (women farmers`) working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them." 

Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is set to hold statewide `Pratigya Yatras` from October 23 to November 1. During these rallies, Congress will communicate its `seven pledges` to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. 

Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges.The `Pratigya Yatra` will cover 12,000 kilometres. Various press conferences, `nukkad sabhas`, temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during the yatra. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressPriyanka Gandhi VadraUttar PradeshFarmersPratigya YatraBarabanki
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 vacancies of Assistant Director and Officer posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT5M11S

PM Modi to meet heads of companies making COVID-19 vaccine