Madhya Pradesh

Woman attacks 10-year-old nephew with knife as brother fails to attend mother's funeral

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, who is yet to be arrested, PTI reported.

Representational image

Bhopal: A 10-year-old boy was severely injured after his aunt allegedly attacked him with a knife. The lady attacked her nephew as she was reportedly angry over her brother not attending her mother's funeral in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported quoting police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in the Qazi Camp area under Hanumanganj police station limits in Bhopal, they said. The victim (boy) used to live here with his grandmother, who died on Saturday. The boy is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the police said. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, who is yet to be arrested, he added.

An initial investigation revealed that the accused, Asma (40), who is the daughter of the dead woman, was angry as her brother and sister-in-law (the boy's parents) did not come from Jhansi to Bhopal to attend the funeral of the deceased, Hanumanganj police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur said.

The accused, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked her brother's son with a knife, injuring him seriously, he said.

