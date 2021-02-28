Woman fighting back snatcher stabbed to death in Delhi, act caught on camera

New Delhi: A woman in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar was stabbed to death on Saturday (February 27) night while trying to thwart a snatching bid. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the road.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman named Simran Kaur, was coming home from a market. She was carrying her 2-year-old child and was also accompanied by her mother, when the incident occurred.

At around 9:30 pm, a snatcher tried to pull off the chain Kaur was wearing. Kaur tried to fight back and caught the snatcher, who fell down. The perpetrator then took out a knife and stabbed the lady.

The snatcher then ran off towards the scooty his partner was riding and managed to flee the scene.

Kaur was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"We are analysing the CCTV footage and have formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. A case has been registered," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

According to the report, the number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019.

According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.

