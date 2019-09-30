close

Delhi

Woman injured after falling from auto in phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil Lines

The woman identified as Nidhi Kapoor was going with her mother in the auto when the bike-borne miscreants snatched a purse from them. 

Woman injured after falling from auto in phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil Lines
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries after she fell off from an auto-rickshaw in a phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil lines area.

The woman identified as Nidhi Kapoor was going with her mother in the auto when the bike-borne miscreants snatched a purse from them. 

"Nidhi Kapoor(26), a businesswoman, residing in Civil Lines, was going by auto with her mother on September 28 morning when bike riders on Shamnath Marg snatched a purse from her mother's hand. 

In between the incident, the auto got imbalanced after which Nidhi fell off the auto," said police. The businesswoman was given first aid at a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway. 

DelhicrimeArvind KejriwalDelhi PoliceCivil Lines
