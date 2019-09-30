Woman injured after falling from auto in phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil Lines

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries after she fell off from an auto-rickshaw in a phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil lines area.

The woman identified as Nidhi Kapoor was going with her mother in the auto when the bike-borne miscreants snatched a purse from them.

"Nidhi Kapoor(26), a businesswoman, residing in Civil Lines, was going by auto with her mother on September 28 morning when bike riders on Shamnath Marg snatched a purse from her mother's hand.

In between the incident, the auto got imbalanced after which Nidhi fell off the auto," said police. The businesswoman was given first aid at a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.