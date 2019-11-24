हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Woman gives birth to boy with two heads, three hands in Madhya Pradesh

The baby born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area, is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital`s ICU. 

Woman gives birth to boy with two heads, three hands in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image

Vidisha: A woman gave birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a village in Ganjbasoda area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district here on Sunday. The doctors at the Vidisha district hospital reported that only one heart was visible of the newborn, which also has two palms on one hand.

The baby born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area, is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital`s ICU.

This is the first child of Ahirwar, who was married a year and a half ago. Doctors say that such children are very rare. The baby boy is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

