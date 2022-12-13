Woman, man ROBBED at gunpoint in Ghaziabad's Loni; probe underway - WATCH video

Ghaziabad: A heart-wrenching incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad when a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad’s Loni area. The incident took place in broad daylight on December 12. The video was uploaded by ANI and has received over 16K views on Twitter. The video shows a man wearing a face mask approaching a woman and then pointing a gun toward her. The woman was then seen moving back, terrified. She removed the chain from her neck and threw it on the ground. The man picked it up and threatened to give her the mobile phone, which he then snatched.

He then started moving toward a teenage boy who was just passing by. The man snatched the phone from the boy's hand and ran away. The incident was soon reported to the police and a case has been registered.

A team has been formed to trace the man. DSP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, Loni confirmed that a probe is underway. The crime was caught on CCTV footage and was uploaded by ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A woman’s chain and a boy's mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ghaziabad's Loni area



A case has been registered & a team has been formed. Accused are being identified. Probe underway: Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, DSP, Loni (12.12) pic.twitter.com/ujHriLVrIs December 13, 2022

However, this is not the first time such a case has been reported in broad daylight. A woman was robbed in broad daylight in the Ankur Vihar Chowki area of ​​Ghaziabad. The incident was captured on CCTV, where a man looted a gold chain and mobile by showing a pistol to a woman sitting in the sun outside Gokuldham Society. The police are searching for the miscreants.