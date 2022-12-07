topStoriesenglish
Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Man arrested for raping, killing 6-year-old girl



Dec 07, 2022



Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The arrested was identified as Sonu Gupta, a resident of Ashram Road in the Nandgram police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said.

The minor girl went missing from her house on December 1 last year and a missing complaint was lodged by her father. "The body of the missing girl was recovered some distance away from her house. The post-mortem examination confirmed that the minor was raped before murder," the police officer said.

An FIR under IPC sections related to murder (302) and rape (376) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sahibabad police station, the police said.

Following sustained efforts, the accused was arrested. Gupta has confessed to committing the crime, the police officer said.

