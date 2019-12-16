हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Woman sets herself on fire in UP's Unnao outside SP's office

A woman set herself on fire outside the office of superintendent of police in Unnao district on Monday. The 24-year-old alleged that the police was not acting on her complaint of sexual harassment.

Woman sets herself on fire in UP&#039;s Unnao outside SP&#039;s office

Unnao: A woman set herself on fire outside the office of superintendent of police in Unnao district on Monday. The 24-year-old alleged that the police was not acting on her complaint of sexual harassment.

According to reports, the woman reached the office of superintendent of police in Unnao around noon and poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze.

She walked into the office in flames. The cops immediately doused the flames and took the woman to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Lal Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur.

Live TV

According to SP Unnao Vikrant Veer, the woman was in a relationship for several years with one, Avadesh Singh.

On October 2, she accused him of sexually exploiting her. She claimed that he had promised to marry her but was now refusing to acknowledge the relationship.

A case of rape was registered against Avadesh Singh but the latter had obtained anticipatory bail from a court. The police have filed the charge sheet against the accused.

A strong deployment of the police force has been made at the hospital where the woman has been admitted.

This is the third such incident in the state when women met with a similar fate.

On December 5, a rape victim had been set ablaze in Unnao by those who were accused of having raped her. The victim, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, was taken to Lucknow and then Delhi for treatment but she died the following day.
 

 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUnnaoFirecrimes against women
Next
Story

Vijay Diwas: Nation celebrates victory of India over Pakistan in 1971 war

Must Watch

PT16M53S

Protests over CAA at Nadwa university in Lucknow, students throw stones at police