Memes 2021

Yearender 2021: Cheeky Shaheen Afridi to dancing Ravi Kishan - These memes made India LOL

This has once again been a pandemic-dominated year. Amid the general gloom, memes have often come to our rescue, giving us some light, LOL moments. As 2021 comes to an end, let’s revisit these fun chunks of content that kept us glued to our mobile screens.

The year 2021 has been a rough one for India. Be it the T20 World Cup loss, Virat Kohli's loss of ODI captaincy to VicKat wedding (yes, we feel all the girls and boys still crying in the corner!) - there were disappointments galore! Of course, the less said about the pandemic, the better. However, there was one thing that kept us sane throughout these 'challenging times '- the hilarious and incomparably relatable memes.

Let’s face it, memes have been our main source of happiness this year and as the year comes to an end let’s revisit these fun chunks of content that kept us glued to our mobile screen.

Sharing with you some legendary memes of 2021.

The creepy Shaheen Afridi memes

India’s painful loss to Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup Match was hands down one of our most depressing moments of 2021. However, the defeat stings a little less every time we see the creepy yet somewhat cute Shaheen Afridi smile memes.

Here’s to Shaheen Afridi and his impeccable balling in the otherwise unforgettable match (for India, of course!).

This meme is for that moment when your crush calls you ‘Bhai’ or when the teacher punishes you for your best friend’s mistake or even better when the professor is absent the only time you complete your assignment on time.

This funny Ravi Kisan dancing meme captures all such moments, impeccably.

Enjoy the ride fellas. Here's the legendary meme!

Kim Kardashian is an undisputed face of memes - the way she looks, smiles and walks, all become a meme after a point but with her 2021 Met Gala outfit, Kardashian broke her own record.

Kardashian reached the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in an all-black cover outfit and the dress triggered a meme fest like never before.

Here you go!

Our world changed in February 2021 when Pakistan content creator Dananeer Mobeen came with her life-changing video ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and the word party never remained the same for us.

Here’s to Dananeer and our Pawri’s that just can’t stop.

Bollywood movie Vivaah’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes featuring Amrita Rao were the official calm down India memes for us.  As 2021 was indeed a difficult year, the 'jal lijiye' memes became more than mere jokes.

Toasting the Jal Lijiye meme with some jal.

