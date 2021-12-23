Yearender 2021: Cheeky Shaheen Afridi to dancing Ravi Kishan - These memes made India LOL

The year 2021 has been a rough one for India. Be it the T20 World Cup loss, Virat Kohli's loss of ODI captaincy to VicKat wedding (yes, we feel all the girls and boys still crying in the corner!) - there were disappointments galore! Of course, the less said about the pandemic, the better. However, there was one thing that kept us sane throughout these 'challenging times '- the hilarious and incomparably relatable memes.

Let’s face it, memes have been our main source of happiness this year and as the year comes to an end let’s revisit these fun chunks of content that kept us glued to our mobile screen.

Sharing with you some legendary memes of 2021.

The creepy Shaheen Afridi memes

India’s painful loss to Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup Match was hands down one of our most depressing moments of 2021. However, the defeat stings a little less every time we see the creepy yet somewhat cute Shaheen Afridi smile memes.

Here’s to Shaheen Afridi and his impeccable balling in the otherwise unforgettable match (for India, of course!).

That Friend in every Friends Gathering "Tumhari woh baat batao kia" #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/7M6EBrkSmk — HARHAALMAINCRICKET (@harhaalmaincric) October 29, 2021

When my crush enters in a class

Leh my harami dost: pic.twitter.com/tqIJhLN2MF — Ahmed Raza. (@ahmedktweets) October 28, 2021

Trojans: "The horse is a blessing! Let's break down our walls and bring it inside the city!"

Odysseus, waiting inside the horse: pic.twitter.com/TJT9cYu2c0 — Ben Javert (@BenJavertComedy) November 7, 2021

#ShaheenAfridi always look like he knows something about you :p pic.twitter.com/Sj5fpb34qp

— Maryam Tahira (@MaryamTahira09) October 28, 2021

The Ravi Kishan trauma dance memes

This meme is for that moment when your crush calls you ‘Bhai’ or when the teacher punishes you for your best friend’s mistake or even better when the professor is absent the only time you complete your assignment on time.

This funny Ravi Kisan dancing meme captures all such moments, impeccably.

Enjoy the ride fellas. Here's the legendary meme!

Person who created the dola ni aya dola Ravi Kishan meme is my soul mate. pic.twitter.com/haYdRafniQ

— tanmay paradkar (@tanny_p) November 2, 2021

Ravi Kishan's Dola Ni Aaya Dola, Meme is the most intellectual meme I have ever seen.

— Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) November 2, 2021

Ravi kishan is my meme crush now

Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes

Kim Kardashian is an undisputed face of memes - the way she looks, smiles and walks, all become a meme after a point but with her 2021 Met Gala outfit, Kardashian broke her own record.

Kardashian reached the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in an all-black cover outfit and the dress triggered a meme fest like never before.

Here you go!

I love you Kim but you are the one that Harry Potter fears, aside from Voldemort. https://t.co/enLZMauwMS

Kim K or an ad for a new Batman movie? pic.twitter.com/SorG0pEfSs

— Alyssa Amoroso (@publyssity) September 14, 2021

me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/8Ycqz4Spmh

— j e p o y (@jep0ygumanan) September 14, 2021

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai memes

Our world changed in February 2021 when Pakistan content creator Dananeer Mobeen came with her life-changing video ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and the word party never remained the same for us.

Here’s to Dananeer and our Pawri’s that just can’t stop.

Earth complete one revolution:

Whole world* pic.twitter.com/y0dmc83NHz — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 16, 2021

sbi employees from 10am to 5 pm pic.twitter.com/PrUF9TR4qj — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) February 16, 2021

"Winter exists"

Dandruff in my hair: pic.twitter.com/0dKEG6KQKv — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) February 15, 2021

Cockroaches in kitchen after the family goes to sleep pic.twitter.com/JHWbpSPchd

The Jal Lijiye Memes

Bollywood movie Vivaah’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes featuring Amrita Rao were the official calm down India memes for us. As 2021 was indeed a difficult year, the 'jal lijiye' memes became more than mere jokes.

Toasting the Jal Lijiye meme with some jal.

The crossover meme we didn't think we needed #jallijiye #amritarao #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/z5M0SsEjSq