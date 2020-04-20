Take strict action against Palghar culprits, Yogi Adityanath urges Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and sought action against the accused in the Palghar incident in which three people were lynched over rumours of them being kidnappers. Thackeray has reportedly assured Adityanath that stern action would be taken in the matter.

"Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray yesterday evening regarding murder of saints of Juna Akhara Swami Kalpvrikshgiri, Swami Sushilgiri and their driver Neelesh Telgarhe. I have urged him to take strict action against the culprits," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that some persons have been arrested, and strict action will be initiated against rest of the accused persons after identifying them."

Swami Kalpvriksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Neelesh Telgade attacked and killed on Thursday night upon rumours that they were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys.

The police reached the spot and when they put the victims in the police car, the mob attacked them again. Policemen have also been injured in the incident. Though all three were finally brought to the hospital, they were declared brought dead.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident, that occurred on the night of April 16 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

More than 110 people have been taken into custody.