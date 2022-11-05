‘You met me for a reason’ - beautiful story of love while travelling

Surat: Surat-based author Bhargav Jariwala has debut on top e-commerce websites with his new book “You met me for a reason”. Jariwala has narrated his own story where a girl he was trekking with fell in love with him.

“I was inspired to write the story, which I felt was simply too amazing not to be told to the world. I started writing one page after another and that is how ‘You met me for a reason’ happened,” he says.

Bhargav, a person who is brave enough to discuss his depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and other mental health issues, says that it took many rejections and he had met more than 10 writers before getting a publisher

“It took two years to say I was healthy, but it was one more year before I could say I was healed,” he says.

"The book has become a bestseller and I am thrilled with the response it is getting from readers of all ages, especially the youngsters,” Bhargav said.

The book is now availble on all top e-commerce sites, including Flipkart and Amazon.