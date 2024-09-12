DNA Exclusive: How NATO Weapons Ended Up In The Hands Of Terrorists In Kashmir

Indian security forces in Kashmir have discovered that terrorists in the region are now armed with deadly NATO weapons, including the M4 rifle. This is a significant escalation from the usual AK-47s used by terrorists. But how did these weapons end up in the hands of Kashmiri terrorists? In a recent in Encounter in Kathua, security forces recovered an AK-47 with a wooden stock and an M4 rifle, which is a standard-issue weapon for NATO forces.

In today’s edition of DNA, Zee News dived into a startling revelation: how NATO-standard weapons have ended up in the hands of terrorists in Kathua, Kashmir.

The answer lies in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken over after the withdrawal of NATO forces in 2021. The Taliban's elite unit, Badri 313, is equipped with NATO weapons and equipment. After NATO's withdrawal, a large cache of weapons was left behind, which eventually fell into the hands of the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

These weapons are now being smuggled into Kashmir, where they are being used by terrorists to launch attacks on security forces. The first evidence of NATO weapons in Kashmir emerged in 2021, when a terrorist was killed in an encounter in Avantipora. Photos found on his phone showed him posing with an M4 rifle.

Initially, only top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group were given M4 rifles and night vision devices. But with the increased supply of weapons from Afghanistan, the group has now started arming all its terrorists with these deadly weapons.

