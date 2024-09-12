Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792446https://zeenews.india.com/india/zee-exclusive-how-nato-weapons-ended-up-in-the-hands-of-terrorists-in-kashmir-2792446.html
NewsIndia
KATHUA ENCOUNTER

DNA Exclusive: How NATO Weapons Ended Up In The Hands Of Terrorists In Kashmir

In today’s edition of DNA, Zee News dived into a startling revelation: how NATO-standard weapons have ended up in the hands of terrorists in Kathua, Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 11:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: How NATO Weapons Ended Up In The Hands Of Terrorists In Kashmir

Indian security forces in Kashmir have discovered that terrorists in the region are now armed with deadly NATO weapons, including the M4 rifle. This is a significant escalation from the usual AK-47s used by terrorists. But how did these weapons end up in the hands of Kashmiri terrorists? In a recent in Encounter in Kathua, security forces recovered an AK-47 with a wooden stock and an M4 rifle, which is a standard-issue weapon for NATO forces.

In today’s edition of DNA, Zee News dived into a startling revelation: how NATO-standard weapons have ended up in the hands of terrorists in Kathua, Kashmir.

The answer lies in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken over after the withdrawal of NATO forces in 2021. The Taliban's elite unit, Badri 313, is equipped with NATO weapons and equipment. After NATO's withdrawal, a large cache of weapons was left behind, which eventually fell into the hands of the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

These weapons are now being smuggled into Kashmir, where they are being used by terrorists to launch attacks on security forces. The first evidence of NATO weapons in Kashmir emerged in 2021, when a terrorist was killed in an encounter in Avantipora. Photos found on his phone showed him posing with an M4 rifle.

Initially, only top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group were given M4 rifles and night vision devices. But with the increased supply of weapons from Afghanistan, the group has now started arming all its terrorists with these deadly weapons.

Watch today's edition of DNA here for a detailed analysis: 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer