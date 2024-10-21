DNA: Inside Story Of Delhi Explosion And Terror Threat On Capital Ahead Of Diwali

As the festive season approaches, terror threats loom large over the capital. For the first time in 19 years, Delhi has found itself on the radar of terrorists just before Diwali. A bomb explosion outside a school in Rohini on Sunday morning has triggered panic across the city. Authorities are now on high alert, and investigations have revealed disturbing links to terrorist organizations.

In today's DNA news show, Zee News did a inside story on the explosion that shook Delhi's Rohini area and the looming terror threat on national capital ahead of Diwali.

On Sunday morning, residents of Rohini were jolted by a sudden explosion near a CRPF school. Thick smoke filled the air, leaving people in confusion and fear. This marks the first such explosion in Delhi after 13 years, reigniting memories of previous terrorist attacks. The timing—just ten days before Diwali—has raised questions about whether this was a precursor to a larger terror strike.

Though no one was harmed in the blast, the fear of more such incidents hangs heavy over the city. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially in crowded places like markets, as more attacks could be planned.

Khalistani Terror Link and ISI Involvement Suspected

Authorities believe Khalistani operatives may be behind the attack, with Pakistan’s ISI possibly playing a supporting role. A chilling post on the Telegram channel "Justice League India" featured CCTV footage of the explosion along with threats of more attacks. This has led to heightened suspicions that this blast was a part of a larger plot to incite violence and fear.

Further investigations suggest that the explosion was designed to stir up support for the Khalistan movement, with ISI backing the effort to fuel unrest in India.

NIA and NSG on the Case

Although there were no casualties, the involvement of high-level agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) indicates the gravity of the situation. Investigators are scouring mobile data within a three-kilometer radius of the blast site and have identified three suspicious individuals seen in the area before the explosion.

A Larger Attack In Plans?

The blast outside the Rohini school has set off alarm bells across the capital. Security experts believe this could have been a trial run for a larger attack. Eyewitnesses who reported the explosion to the police revealed that if the blast had occurred on a weekday during school hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic, with children potentially in harm's way.

With Diwali just days away, the fear of more attacks lingers. Intelligence reports suggest that terrorists may be targeting crowded areas like markets and religious sites across Delhi-NCR.