Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen

Nilsen also thanked Musk for giving Ukraine access to Starlink satellite internet service during Russia's invasion of the country two years ago. 

|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Marius Nilsen, Norwegian Member of Parliament, a Politico report has said. 

Nilsen has called Musk a "stout proponent for free speech," and has  picked Musk for his "adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and (enabling) the possibility to express one's views' in a continuously more polarized world." He also stated that Mr Musk's tech companies had helped "make the world a more connected and safer place." 

Nilsen also thanked Musk for giving Ukraine access to Starlink satellite internet service during Russia's invasion of the country two years ago. 

"The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally... has helped make the world a more connected and safer place," Nilsen told local outlet Agderposten.

In October 2022, Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter to promote free expression. The richest person in the world has completely redesigned both the business and the social media network after the takeover. Musk who has positioned himself as a "free speech absolutist" has restored many high-profile accounts that were suspended by the previous Twitter leadership. 

In addition to X and Tesla, Musk also heads SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. The billionaire entrepreneur's overall net worth as of February 21 is $209 billion, based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

