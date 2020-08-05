हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tiktok

TikTok should resort to legal means to defend its legitimate rights amidst 'existential crisis' in US, says Chinese media

US President Donald Trump has set September 15 as the deadline for buying the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US.

TikTok should resort to legal means to defend its legitimate rights amidst &#039;existential crisis&#039; in US, says Chinese media

New Delhi: Amidst reports that video-sharing platform TikTok is selling business in the US facing a ban from the administration after September 15, Chinese state-run media has said that the company should resort to legal means to defend its legitimate rights.

US President Donald Trump has set September 15 as the deadline for buying the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US, after which the app will be banned in the country. 

Trump’s remarks came during a meeting with US tech workers and signing of an executive order on hiring American.

China Daily, in a strongly-worded editorial has said that US has failed to find "a reasonable legal excuse to deal with TikTok" and the move of buyover by a US company is "akin to a forced technology transfer."

The publication further said that ByteDance --the holding company of TikTok -- facing an 'existential crisis' in US has reasons "to take up legal means to defend its legitimate rights."

Notably, Microsoft on August 2 officially confirmed that it is in talks to acquire the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand markets following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.

The official confirmation came after reports surfaced that Microsoft has halted its bid to buy the US operations of China-based TikTok after President Donald Trump vowed to ban the short-video making app that has over 80 million monthly users in the country.

US President Donald Trump had in the end of July said that he would ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from operating in the country through an executive order.

Tags:
tiktokMicrosoftDonald TrumpBytedance
Next
Story

US will ban TikTok by September 15 if no American company buys it, says President Donald Trump
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M29S

Ayodhya Live Updates : Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Mandir