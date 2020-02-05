हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu & Kashmir

2 terrorists, 1 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter in Srinagar

On January 31, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu after a police team was randomly checking a vehicle near a toll post.

Srinagar: Two terrorists and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday morning. The unknown terrorists fired at troops of the 73 Battalion of CRPF who were on their Naka duty at around 5 am on Wednesday.

The CRPF soldiers retaliated and neutralized two terrorists and apprehended one terrorist in an injured condition and recovered arms/ammunition and grenades from the spot.

Constable Ramesh Ranjan, aged 30 years who hails from Ara in Bihar, received a bullet injury on the head and attained martyrdom. The martyr fought valiantly and was instrumental in neutralising the terrorists before he succumbed.

The identification of terrorists is still under process. Senior officers have reached the spot and additional reinforcements have been brought in.

On January 31, three Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu after a police team was randomly checking a vehicle near a toll post.

Civilian killed in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Kupwara

