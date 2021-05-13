हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Eid-ul-Fitr: Renewed warmth, harmony between India and Pakistan on LoC as old traditions revived

On Eid-ul-Fitr, the old tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan was revived and meetings were held to exchange sweets and pleasantries. 

Eid-ul-Fitr: Renewed warmth, harmony between India and Pakistan on LoC as old traditions revived

Kashmir: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the old tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan was revived and meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara and Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries. 

It has been a tradition to exchange sweets on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and other National days. 

Since the renewed ceasefire agreement, peace has restored along the Line of Control and has brought the same warmth which has been on display on several occasions between the two neighbours earlier. 

In the last two months there has been an exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions at the zero line in Tithwal and it has bode well for the future of both India and Pakistan.

The exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID Protocols by both sides.

