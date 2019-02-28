Fresh landslide shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: A day after it opened to clear stranded traffic, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was again closed on Thursday due to fresh landslide in Ramsoo-Ramban sector. The new landslides occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at Mom Passi.

"Landslide clearance operation has started. No vehicular traffic will be allowed till all of it is cleared," an official of the traffic department said. Around 250 vehicles, majority of them trucks carrying petroleum products, had crossed the Mom Passi bad patch on Wednesday to reach the valley before the fresh landslides hit the highway.

Authorities said in Srinagar the supply position of petroleum products including diesel, petrol and LPG has eased now. All petrol pumps had earlier told buyers that they have already exhausted their stocks. Authorities have warned people against hoarding of petroleum products as the supply position has improved.