J&K: 3 terrorists neutralised in Tral encounter; search operations underway

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were neutralised during a joint operation of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

The cordon and search operation continued on Monday morning.

"OpPinglish, Tral (Pulwama). Three terrorists killed. Joint operations in progress," tweeted the Indian Army's official Twitter handle.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area, the joint security forces launched a search operation in Pinglish area of Tral town.

During the search operation, terrorists opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing, triggering an encounter, a police official said.

The three slain terrorists are believed to be affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Their identities are being ascertained.

Two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and other incriminating material have been recovered from the spot. A case has been registered in the matter.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have requested citizens not to venture around the encounter zone and cooperate until the entire area is sanitized.

With PTI inputs