J&K DDC election: Voting underway for seventh phase of polls, 298 candidates in fray

Srinagar: Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is currently underway on Wednesday. Polling for 31 DDC seats -- 13 in the Kashmir division and 18 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 am.

More than six lakh voters will decide the fate of 298 candidates including 72 women contesting in the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

According to polling officials, voting began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday.

There were little activity around polling stations early on due to sub-zero temperatures in most places of Kashmir Valley and some parts of Chenab Valley.

Officials said voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day as the polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm.

Nearly 6.87 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 1,852 polling stations.

Besides the DDC elections, polling is also being held for panch and sarpach posts in the Union Territory.

Live TV