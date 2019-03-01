Kupwara encounter: Hiding in debris, terrorists open fire on joint troops, CRPF inspector, J-K cop martyred

New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were martyred and five other security personnel were left injured on Friday after militants opened fire on armed forces during a combing operation Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The militants, believed to be hiding in the debris of damaged houses, came out and launch an attack on the joint troops by firing indiscriminately upon them.

As per news agency ANI, the exchange of fire started between terrorists and security forces began in the wee hours on Friday in Babagund village of Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district. At least two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

In the meantime, heavy shelling has been reported in Balakote sector of Poonch district by the Pakistani army.