New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar to thwart terror attacks, tackle law and order problems

SRINAGAR: The security forces in Kashmir Valley have constructed new bunkers in and around Srinagar city to not only deal with the law and order problem but also to prevent any terrors attacks after Centre revoked J&K’s special status earlier this month.

These bunkers have been made with sandbags and spool of Concertina wire have also been placed around them.

Additional checkpoints have also been erected in the Valley to keep a tap on the movement of terrorists.

Sources in the state say that these bunkers have been constructed in wake of the apprehensions of terror attacks after the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 and also to check protests.

Security forces are also frisking vehicles at these checkpoints and noting down the vehicle numbers of checked cars to keep data. Most of these bunkers have come up at sensitive locations where forces are also carrying hi-tech equipment.

On Thursday evening, an elderly man, who reportedly is a shopkeeper by profession, was killed by terrorists in Parimpora area of Srinagar city in Kashmir.

The J&K Police are now investigating the case.

On August 27, terrorists after abducting two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district shot them dead. The killing was the first after the revocation of article 370.