Jammu and Kashmir

Terror module busted in J&K’s Sopore; one terrorist and two terror associates arrested

The security forces along with the J&K Police have busted a terror module linked to terror group al-Badr. The terror module was busted in a joint operation by Sopore Police, Indian Army’s 22 RR and 179 Battalion of CRPF.

Terror module busted in J&K's Sopore; one terrorist and two terror associates arrested

SRINAGAR: The security forces along with the J&K Police have busted a terror module linked to terror group al-Badr. The terror module was busted in a joint operation by Sopore Police, Indian Army’s 22 RR and 179 Battalion of CRPF.

The members of the said terror module were believed to be involved in several grenade attacks targeting the Police Post Warpora under Sopore police station limits.

“One active terrorist of Al-Badr terror outfit namely Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith R/O Bunpora Dangerpora Sopore along with his two terror associates namely Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar R/O Dangerpora Sopore have been arrested. More arrests are expected in the case,” the Sopore Police said in a statement. 

Police have also registered FIR No. 237/2020 at the Police Station, Sopore and further investigation is going on in the case.

Pakistan uses new strategy to smuggle arms and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir

