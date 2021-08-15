‘This is ‘Naya Kashmir’: First time in 3 years, uninterrupted internet service in Valley on Independence Day

Srinagar: There was no internet shutdown or restriction in the Valley on Independence Day, said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said on Sunday. This is for the time in three years that internet services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said that counter-drone technology is deployed at all sensitive places as a prevention measure. "There is neither internet shutdown nor restrictions on the eve of Independence Day. Counter drone technology deployed at all sensitive places," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police citing the IGP.

There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2021

Deployment of counter-drone technology happened in the backdrop of a low-intensity explosion through a drone at Jammu Air Force Station in June. In the attack, two IAF personnel were injured.

In 2019, the Central government had abrogated Article 370, special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the state has been interrupted internet services. Meanwhile, netizens said that it is for the first time since 2003 when all phones, SMS, and internet services are functioning at full speed in Kashmir.

"All phone, SMS and internet services are functioning with full speed in Kashmir for the first time on the Indian Independence Day on 15 August since 2003," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user, who claimed to be a resident of the valley said, "A very Happy #IndependenceDay to India from proud NayaKashmir!! It's for the first time in the last 20 decades, that today on Independence day there is no internet shutdown, no bandh, no restrictions. This is Naya Kashmir moving forward for a brighter and peaceful future."

Meanwhile, the clock tower in Srinagar`s Lal Chowk was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day. As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Union Territory administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. While addressing the nation from the fortified ramparts of the historic Red Fort, PM Modi also possibly delivered his second-longest speech.

The PM spoke on a wide range of issues and, while sharing his vision and the roadmap for the country, made several big announcements in his nearly one hour and 27 minutes long speech. This was PM Modi’s 8th Independence Day address to the nation.

Noting India`s development journey in the past 7 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said political will is required to bring in big changes and reforms.

Addressing from Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister said today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. "Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," noted PM Modi.

He said the government`s priority will be to ensure that all services reach the last person seamlessly. "For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people," he stated.

PM Modi noted that earlier, the government was sitting in the driver`s seat. "Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last seven years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far," he said.

Talking about the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister said, "The balance of development is now visible on the ground in Jammu or Kashmir. Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for Assembly elections in the future."

"On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University will make Ladakh a centre of higher education," he added.

