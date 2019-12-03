Jharkhand Assembly election live: PM Modi will address rallies in Khunti and Jamshedpur districts

The campaigning for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in Khunti and Jamshedpur districts. The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23. In total, 20 Assembly constituencies are going to polls in the second phase on December 7.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Jamshedpur. He stressed that all infiltrators will be expelled from the country before 2024 Lok Sabha election. Shah made the statement while addressing a public rally in West Singhbhum in Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

The BJP is seeking a second straight term and is contesting the Assembly elections alone with Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the party`s face. The ruling BJP is campaigning aggressively with Prime Minister Narendra Modi its main campaigner, while Shah and several other senior BJP leaders have also addressed rallies in the state. Contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven. JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is the alliance`s Chief Ministerial face.

