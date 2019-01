PATNA: A rape victim tried to commit suicide after the village panchayat in Jharkhand ordered her to take a holy dip in River Ganga and organised a feast for the entire village.

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Garhwa.

The victim had approached the panchayat for justice. Instead of helping her, the panchayat issued a the diktat and imposed a fine.

Fed up with this dictate, the woman tried to commit suicide. She's currently admitted in the hospital.

Police investigations are underway.