BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, check details here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released notification for application for 99 Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor posts on a contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL: becil.com. The application process has begun on July 28 and the last date to apply is August 8, 2021.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Details:
Post: Handyman/ Loader
Stipend: Rs. 18564/- (Per Month)
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 8th to be able to communicate in local language and Hindi.
Age Limit: 45 years
Click for official Notification here
Post: Supervisor
Stipend: Rs.18,564/- (Per Month)
Eligibility criteria: Candidate must be Graduate and have basic knowledge of computer and year experience in the cargo industry
Age Limit: 30 years
Post: Sr. Supervisor
Stipend: Rs. 20384/- (Per Month)
Eligibility criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate and have basic knowledge of computers and a minimum of two years of experience.
Age Limit: 35 years
Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on test/ written exam/ interview.
