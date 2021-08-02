BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, check details here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released notification for application for 99 Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor posts on a contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL: becil.com. The application process has begun on July 28 and the last date to apply is August 8, 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Handyman/ Loader

Stipend: Rs. 18564/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 8th to be able to communicate in local language and Hindi.

Age Limit: 45 years

Click for official Notification here

Post: Supervisor

Stipend: Rs.18,564/- (Per Month)

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must be Graduate and have basic knowledge of computer and year experience in the cargo industry

Age Limit: 30 years

Post: Sr. Supervisor

Stipend: Rs. 20384/- (Per Month)

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate and have basic knowledge of computers and a minimum of two years of experience.

Age Limit: 35 years

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on test/ written exam/ interview.

