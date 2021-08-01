Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Registration for Sailor posts begin on August 2, apply at joindiannavy.gov.in

New Delhi: Indian Navy is looking to hire for Sailor posts (Musician). The registration process will commence on Monday (August 2) and last till August 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of Indian Navy at joindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive for the October 2021 batch will fill up to 33 Sailor (Musician) posts in the organization.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have cleared the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, India. The candidates born between October 1, 1996, to September 30, 2004 can apply. There will be no age relaxation for these posts. Only unmarried male candidates can apply for the post.

Selection criteria:

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 300 candidates will be shortlisted for Music Test and PFT. The selection will be based on the order of merit on their performance in the Music Screening Board and subject to clearing PFT at Kunjali and Enrolment Medicals examination at Chilka.

It is to be noted that it is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR report by candidates at the time of the written examination.

For further details, candidates are recommended to read the notification by the Indian Navy.

