हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

BSF Recruitment: Border Security Force announces over 2,700 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in, know details here

Interested candidates can apply till March 1.

BSF Recruitment: Border Security Force announces over 2,700 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in, know details here
Representational Image

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced over 2,700 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Constable (Tradesman).

According to the notification released on BSF's official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the recruitment will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

  • Male: 2,651 posts
  • Female: 137 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

A candidate needs to be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Salary details

The recruitment will be done in the Pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs 21,700-69,100 of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure). The candidate will also receive other allowances as admissible to Central Government employees from time to time. In addition, ration allowance, medical assistance, free accommodation, free leave pass, etc will also be granted which are admissible to BSF employees.  

BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date

The facility for submission of online applications has opened on BSF's website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in on January 16. It will be closed on March 1 at 11:59 PM.

Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Please note that only an ONLINE application is to be submitted by a candidate. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. 

The candidates are advised to exercise due diligence at the time of filling out their application form.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSFBSF Recruitment 2022Recruitment 2022Border Security ForceJobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

BOB Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 198 Managerial posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Punjab Elections 2022: Rana Gurjit Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi