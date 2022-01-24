BSF Recruitment: Border Security Force announces over 2,700 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in, know details here

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced over 2,700 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Constable (Tradesman).

According to the notification released on BSF's official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the recruitment will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Male: 2,651 posts

Female: 137 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate needs to be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Salary details

The recruitment will be done in the Pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs 21,700-69,100 of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure). The candidate will also receive other allowances as admissible to Central Government employees from time to time. In addition, ration allowance, medical assistance, free accommodation, free leave pass, etc will also be granted which are admissible to BSF employees.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date

The facility for submission of online applications has opened on BSF's website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in on January 16. It will be closed on March 1 at 11:59 PM.

Please note that only an ONLINE application is to be submitted by a candidate. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted.

The candidates are advised to exercise due diligence at the time of filling out their application form.