India Coast Guard Recruitment: Apply for Navik, Yantrik posts, check vacancy, eligibility and more here

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard invited applications for the recruitment of Navik, Yantrik posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The registration process for the recruitment drive to fill 322 posts of Navik, Yantrik in the organisation has begun on January 4. Candidates can apply for the posts till January 14.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have passed 10+2 can apply for Navik (GD) posts and candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply for Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik posts.

Join Indian Coast Guard: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of Indian Coast Guard: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form and submit

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references

It is pertinent to note that, candidate can apply for only one post viz. either Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics) in one cycle.

