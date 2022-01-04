UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, know details

UPSC Recruitment: As part of its recruitment drive, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to the notification released on the official website (https://www.upsc.gov.in), the UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for as many as 187 posts.

UPSC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Assistant Commissioner: 02

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17

Administrative Officer: 09

Assistant Professor: 02

UPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can ONLY APPLY ONLINE. They can visit the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in to apply. They don't need to write to the Commission for Application forms.

UPSC Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till January 13 (11:59 PM).

Candidates are also requested to keep visiting the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in for the latest updates.

Live TV