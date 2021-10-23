India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 221 vacancies in Delhi postal circle, no exam needed, check details

India Post recruitment 2021: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General is recruiting for over 220 posts in the Delhi postal Circle. Vacancies to Postal Assistant, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff positions under sports quota are being recruited.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode at the official website indiapost.gov.in. Also, candidates can submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

The application process began on October 4, 2021 and the last day to apply is November 12, 2021.

India Post recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

TOTAL 221 POSTS

Postal Assistant - 72 Posts

Postman - 90 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts

India Post recruitment 2021: Selection and eligibility criteria

Candidates should have cleared CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates will be selected on basis of merit, no exam needed.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Read notification

India Post recruitment 2021: Age limit

For Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post, the candidate must be between18 to 27 years of age.

For Multi Tasking Staff post, the candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Live TV