India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 221 vacancies in Delhi postal circle, no exam needed, check details

India Post recruitment 2021: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General is recruiting for over 220 posts in the Delhi postal Circle. Vacancies to Postal Assistant, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff positions under sports quota are being recruited.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode at the official website indiapost.gov.in. Also, candidates can submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.
The application process began on October 4, 2021 and the last day to apply is November 12, 2021.
India Post recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
TOTAL 221 POSTS
Postal Assistant - 72 Posts
Postman - 90 Posts
Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts
India Post recruitment 2021: Selection and eligibility criteria
Candidates should have cleared CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates will be selected on basis of merit, no exam needed.
India Post recruitment 2021: Age limit
For Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post, the candidate must be between18 to 27 years of age.
For Multi Tasking Staff post, the candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.