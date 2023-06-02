NTPC Job Alert: Last Chance To Apply For Assistant Manager Roles; Deadline Today STST

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is closing its online application process today, June 2, for the recruitment of Assistant Managers (Operation/Maintenance). A total of 300 vacancies are available for this post, with 120 positions in the electrical department, 120 in the mechanical department, and the remaining 60 positions for Assistant Managers in electronics/instrumentation. The salary offered will be based on the E3 pay scale, ranging from Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000. Individuals interested in this position who have not yet applied are advised to visit NTPC’s official website, https://www.ntpc.co.in/, to register. The company will not accept any applications beyond today, so it is recommended that applicants apply before midnight today.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Log in to the official NTPC website https://www.ntpc.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the job recruitment link

Step 3: Fill in the basic information to register

Step 5: After registration, access the application form by using the registration ID and password

Step 6: Complete the application form by submitting necessary details

Step 7: Upload the documents

Step 8: Pay application fee

Step 9: Check and download

General, EWS, and OBC category candidates are required to submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300. However, female applicants, as well as candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories, are exempted from paying any fees.

To be eligible for the position, applicants must have a minimum of seven years of post-qualification experience in a power project plant with a capacity of 200 MW or higher. The maximum age limit for candidates applying is 35 years. For detailed information regarding age relaxation, educational qualifications, and other important instructions, interested individuals should refer to the information brochure released by NTPC on its official website.

As part of the selection process, there will be an interview. The management reserves the right to conduct online screening, shortlisting, or selection tests, and may also raise the minimum eligibility standards/criteria if necessary to limit the number of candidates for interviews.