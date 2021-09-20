हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oil India recruitment

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for Assistant Technician, Junior Engineer posts, details here

The company has announced vacancies for Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer positions. The interested and eligible applicants can apply through the official website- oil-india.com. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for several posts. The company has announced vacancies for Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer positions. The interested and eligible applicants can apply through the official website- oil-india.com. The last date to submit the application forms is October 10.

The company has announced vacancies for the positions in the work person category at Oil India Limited (OIL), Pipeline Sphere, Assam. The applications have been invited from candidates only from the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kaliabor, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar. 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting Date for online application submission: September 01, 2021
  • Last Date for online application submission: September 21, 2021

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the official website- oil-india.com. 

Check the official notification here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 18
  • Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- 02
  • Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- 14
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 12
  • Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- 04
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) -- 02
  • Junior Engineer (Operations) -- 10

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale 

  • Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
  • Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
  • Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
  • Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
  • Junior Engineer (Operations) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates need to note that the minimum age limit is 18 years for all categories and a maximum of 30 years. Age relaxation to persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as per Government of India directives. 

