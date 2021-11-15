हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OPSC Recruitment 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Assistant Professor posts at opsc.gov.in, details here

The registration window will be open from October 26 to November 25, 2021. 

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Assistant Professor posts at opsc.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. The commission has issued notification to fill up to 600 posts in various disciplines in government degree colleges. 

Candidates should note that vacancies have been released in the Level 10 of the pay matrix with DA and other allowances. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of the commission- opsc.gov.in. 

The registration window will be open from October 26 to November 25, 2021, and the last date to submit a registered online application is December 3.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidate must not be above 45 years of age and under 21 years of age as on December 3, 2021. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government rules.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Discipline wise details

  • Anthropology: 06
  • Botany: 48
  • Chemistry: 85
  • Commerce: 30
  • Economics: 40
  • Education: 20
  • English: 44
  • Environmental Science: 05
  • Geography: 10
  • Geology: 08
  • History: 30
  • Logic & Philosophy: 10
  • Mathematics: 63
  • Odia: 25
  • Physics: 75
  • Political Science: 10
  • Psychology: 14
  • Sociology: 12
  • Life Science: 03
  • Zoology: 68

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates can pay examination fee using online debit card/credit card/net banking.

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 400/-

OPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go through the detailed instructions on the OPSC portal

Step 3: Fill up the online application form

Step 4: Upload photograph, signature and thumb impression as per the instructions given

Step 5: On successful submission of online form, a PPSAN will be generated

Step 6: Keep PPSAN safe for future reference

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OPSC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Odisha Public Service CommissionAssistant Professor jobsTeaching JobsOPSC vacancyOPSCOPSC RecruitmentOPSC Assistant Professoropsc.gov.in
Next
Story

BHEL Recruitment: Vacancies for Young Professionals announced at bhel.com, get salary up to Rs 80,000 per month, check details

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Supreme Court seeks list of IPS officers from the government