OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Assistant Professor posts at opsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. The commission has issued notification to fill up to 600 posts in various disciplines in government degree colleges.

Candidates should note that vacancies have been released in the Level 10 of the pay matrix with DA and other allowances. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of the commission- opsc.gov.in.

The registration window will be open from October 26 to November 25, 2021, and the last date to submit a registered online application is December 3.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidate must not be above 45 years of age and under 21 years of age as on December 3, 2021. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government rules.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Discipline wise details

Anthropology: 06

Botany: 48

Chemistry: 85

Commerce: 30

Economics: 40

Education: 20

English: 44

Environmental Science: 05

Geography: 10

Geology: 08

History: 30

Logic & Philosophy: 10

Mathematics: 63

Odia: 25

Physics: 75

Political Science: 10

Psychology: 14

Sociology: 12

Life Science: 03

Zoology: 68

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates can pay examination fee using online debit card/credit card/net banking.

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 400/-

OPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go through the detailed instructions on the OPSC portal

Step 3: Fill up the online application form

Step 4: Upload photograph, signature and thumb impression as per the instructions given

Step 5: On successful submission of online form, a PPSAN will be generated

Step 6: Keep PPSAN safe for future reference