topStoriesenglish
NewsJobs Career
SBI RECRUITMENT 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The SBI has invited applications to fill as many as 36 vacant posts on a regular and contract basis.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers. According to the notification released on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in), applications have been invited to fill as many as 36 vacant posts on a regular and contract basis.

Interested candidates need to hurry up as the last date to apply is approaching.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Regular Positions:

-- Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 06 posts
-- Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 02 posts
-- Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 05 posts
-- Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 03 posts

Contractual Positions:

-- Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer): 03 posts
-- Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer): 03 posts
-- Senior Executive (Java Developer): 10 posts
-- Senior Executive (Technical Support): 01 post
-- Executive (Technical Support): 02 posts
-- Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 01 post

SBI Jobs 2022: Age limit

The minimum age limit to apply is 21 years and the maximum is 35 years, as on 31.07.2022.

State Bank of India Jobs: How to apply

Candidates need to apply online through the link given on SBI's websites -- https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The last date to apply is December 29, 2022. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022