UGC-NET June 2023: Edit Your Application Forms Till June 3 Using This Online Correction Window
National Testing Agency has launched an online correction window for UGC-NET June 2023 exam, allowing applicants to make necessary edits to their application forms before June 3.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an online correction window on June 2 for the application forms of the National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 examination. Applicants can now modify their forms by visiting the official website of UGC-NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The correction window will remain open until June 3, 11:50 pm. It is important to note that no corrections can be made to the application form once the deadline has passed. So, candidates are advised to exercise caution while editing their forms, as this one-time opportunity will not be available after the specified date.
A required application fee must be paid in order to make any changes to the form. The UGC NET June 2023 examination is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 22.
Steps to edit the UGC NET June 2023 form:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the correction window on the homepage
Step 3: Access the application form by submitting your login credentials
Step 4: Edit your form carefully after reviewing all the details
Step 5: Pay the required application fee
Step 6: Check and submit the form
Step 7: Download the application form
The UGC-NET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based test (CBT) mode for the Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects.
To stay updated with the latest information about the exam, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the NTA. In the second week of June, candidates will be able to download their admit cards.
Since December 2018, the NTA has been responsible for conducting the UGC-NET. This examination takes place twice a year, in June and December, and determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in various colleges and universities throughout India.
