UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy released for Consultant position, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for the post of Consultant. The authority released a notification in this regard on their website.

Interested candidates can apply for this UIDAI Consultant Recruitment 2021 on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply for Consultant posts is April 19.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: There is one vacancy notified for the post of Consultant (Official Language) on contract basis at UIDAI, New Delhi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Applicant’s age limit should not exceed 63 years as on April 19, 2021.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021 Qualification: The Applicant should be retired officer from the post of Hindi Translator / Translation Officer or higher rank/post from the PSU. Candidates must be familiarized with operations of Ministries of central government.

UIDAI Notification Experience: Candidates should have experience in handling of Official Language Implementation and translation work.

UIDAI Recruitment Selection Process: The selection process consists of written exam/interview. The Details regarding the next stage of recruitment process will be informed to the candidates.

UIDAI Job Duration: The Job Tenure of this recruitment is one year

How to Apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2021?

Aspirants need to fill the application form available on the official website. The complete application with candidate's qualification, experience and other eligibility details should reach the below address on or before the last date.

Live TV